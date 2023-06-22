Keyonte George arrives before the NBA basketball draft at Barclays Center, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the 16th overall pick, and the team’s second selection of the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz took Baylor shooting guard Keyonte George.

A 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, George was a scoring force in his only season with the Bears, averaging 15.1 points per game. He shot 33.8 percent from three-point land, and 37.6 percent from the field in becoming the second highest scoring freshman in Baylor history.

George also averaged 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for Baylor, which was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

George is the second player the Jazz selected in the NBA Draft, joining UCF forward Taylor Hendricks, who was drafted with the 9th overall pick.