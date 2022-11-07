SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz are feasting on Los Angeles area teams right now.

Lauri Markkanen scored 13s of his 23 points in the third quarter, while Jordan Clarkson scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half, as the Jazz beat the L.A. Lakers for the second time in four nights, 139-116.

The Jazz, who also beat the Clippers Sunday night, put up a season-high in points scored. They are unbeaten at home this year, going 5-0 at Vivint Arena.

Collin Sexton added 17 points, and Talen Horton-Tucker poured in 15 against his former team, as the Jazz won its third game in a row to improve to 9-3 on the season.

LeBron James missed the game with a foot injury.

Utah led by five after a high-scoring first half, 76-71. The Jazz took control in the third quarter, out-scoring the Lakers, 39-27. Utah led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz were blistering hot from the field, making 55.8 percent of its shots, including 16 for 38 from three-point range.

Seven Jazz players scored in double figures, with Mike Conley and Malik Beasley each pouring in 14 points. Conley had a season-high 12 assists.

Clarkson hit four three pointers — the final one beating the buzzer — to help Utah grab a 42-34 lead going into the second quarter. He totaled 15 points in the first quarter.

The Lakers trailed throughout the second quarter but made four straight baskets, highlighted by a pair of dunks from Davis, to cut the deficit to one at 67-66. Utah countered with three-point plays from Sexton and Markkanen to keep Los Angeles from going in front before halftime.

The Jazz opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to push its lead back to double digits. Utah made four straight baskets, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Conley that put the Jazz ahead 86-73.

Davis closed the gap to 92-85 with a three-point play. That’s as close as the Lakers could get. The Jazz used a 16-5 run sparked by back-to-back Markkanen baskets to push their lead to 108-90 late in the third quarter.

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8.

Utah next heads out on a 3-game road trip beginning Wednesday night in Atlanta.