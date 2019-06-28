Jazz rookies coming into Summer League with something to prove

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It has been quite a week since the NBA Draft for three Utah Jazz rookies.

“This last week has felt like a dream,” said Justin Wright-Foreman, the 53rd overall pick out of Hofstra. “It’s very unreal.”

“This last week has been one of the best of my life,” added Miye Oni, the 58th overall pick from Yale. “It’s been a life-changing experience.”

“It’s amazing to be around this organization and to grow,” said Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley, the 50th pick. “I’m so grateful.”

With all three players getting selected in the second round of the draft, Brantley, Wright-Foreman and Oni all are coming in hoping to prove every other NBA team made a mistake.

“We were all picked in the 50’s,” Oni said. “At the same time, we’re blessed to be picked, but we all feel like maybe we’re better or we can play with some of the guys picked in the first round.”

“We just have a chip on our shoulder and we work like it everyday,” added Wright-Foreman. “Just being around these guys and how we push each other everyday and how supportive we are and how supportive everybody in the organization is. It’s been really uplifting.”

Wright-Foreman and Brantley already know each other well. They played against each other in the same conference for four years, and played together in a recent 3-on-3 tournament.

“Immediately we were excited,” Brantley said. “When I got drafted, Justin was the first person that called me. I couldn’t answer it because everybody was surrounding me. Then it was vice versa, as soon as he got drafted, I may have been the first person to call him.”

“We’ve just been bonded ever since going to war for four years,” said Wright-Foreman. “So, just to be able to have somebody that’s supportive and somebody that you can call your friend, it’s just amazing. We’re just ready to work.”

With all the excitement surrounding the Jazz these days, one unofficial player, who the rookies aren’t supposed to talk about yet, already reached out to Oni.

“Mike Conley followed me on Instagram the other day, so that was really cool,” Oni said, shortly before realizing he was not supposed to comment. “But he’s not here yet. That was random, he’s not on the team,” he added with a smile.

As for Summer League, which starts on Monday, the three rookies are all hoping to make a strong first impression on the team.

“I think we’re all definitely looking forward to being ready to play in Summer League,” Brantley said. “For me, I just want to learn. I know I’m going to go out there and have fun. I don’t know what my stat line will be or anything like that. But, I know if I go out there and enjoy the game, I know that good things will happen.”

“We’re definitely looking to play and show what we can do,” Miye said. “Show how hard we can play, and be good role models and good players at the same time.”

“We’re all competitors,” said Wright-Foreman. “We want to win at all costs. So whatever the coaches need us to do, we’re going to do it.”

The Jazz open Summer League Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 7:00 against Memphis. They will then play Cleveland on Tuesday and San Antonio on Wednesday before heading to the Las Vegas Summer League on July 6th.