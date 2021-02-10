Jazz rookie Udoka Azubuike carted off court after gruesome leg injury

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz first round draft pick Udoka Azubuike had to be carted off the court on a stretcher after suffering an gruesome leg injury in his first G-League game with the Salt Lake City Stars.

Azubuike, the 27th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kansas, had eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots against the Erie Bayhawks, when he landed on the foot of Erie center Omari Spellman with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter.

His ankle rolled and leg bent awkwardly, as Azubuike crumpled to the floor in pain. Some of the players on the court to turn away with agonizing looks on their faces. The game was delayed for several minutes.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, but it appears to be serious.

Azubuike played sparingly in 12 games for the Jazz this season, averaging 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds, before being sent down to the Stars to get more playing time.