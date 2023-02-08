SALT LAKE CITY – The day before the NBA trade deadline, and the Utah Jazz have reportedly made a major deal.

According to an ESPN report, the Jazz will send Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Los Angeles Lakers. In exchange, the Jazz receive Russell Westbrook from the Lakers along with their 2027 first round draft pick, which is protected 1-to-4.

The Jazz also receive forwards Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones from the Lakers.

The Lakers will get D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves along with some draft picks.

The deal has not yet been finalized by the NBA, but Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt all will not play tonight against Minnesota, which ironically is in town tonight.

Conley, 35, has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons of his 16-year NBA career with the Jazz. This season is he is averaging a career-high 7.7 assists along with 10.7 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Beasley and Vanderbilt both came to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade this past summer. Beasley is averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds, while Vanderbilt has averaged 8.3 points and 7.9 points for the Jazz.

Westbrook, 34, has had a Hall of Fame career, and is in the final year of the five-year, maximum extension he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2017. He will become a free agent at the end of the season.

But he is now with fifth team in as many years after a decorated 11-year stint in Oklahoma City that saw him make eight All-NBA teams and win the MVP in 2017.

This season, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

However, the Jazz are expected to buy Westbrook out of his contract when the deal becomes official. Westbrook is making $47 million this season.

The Jazz now have 15 unprotected or lightly protected first round draft picks through 2029, along with All-Star Lauri Markkanen, and rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji.

This story will be updated.