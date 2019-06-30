Jazz reportedly sign Bojan Bogdanovic to 4-year, $73-million deal

Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovich (44) looks to pass the basketball defended by New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, left, and forward Kevin Knox during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 110-99. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz continue to make a big splash this off-season.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have agreed to sign Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic to a 4-year deal worth $73-million.

The signing of the 6-foot-8, 30-year-old forward means the Jazz will not be picking up its $16.9 million team option on Derrick Favors, who has been with the team the last eight seasons.

While Favors is the superior defensive player, Bogdanovic brings a major upgrade to the Jazz outside shooting ability.

Last season, Bogdanovic made 42.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, better than any Jazz player last season. He is a career 39 percent shooter from 3-point range.

This past season, Bogdanovic scored 18 points and pulled down 4 rebounds per game, and scored over 21 points per game after Victor Oladipo went down with a season-ending injury.

In two seasons with the Pacers, Bogdanovic has missed just three games.

A second round draft pick by Miami in 2011 with the 31st overall pick, Bogdanovic was traded to Minnesota and the New Jersey Nets on draft night. He played the next three seasons with Fenerbahce, a Turkish professional team in Europe, before making his NBA Debut with the Nets in 2014.

Bogdanovic was traded midway through the 2016-17 season to the Washington Wizards, where he played in 26 games, before coming to Indiana at the start of the 2017-18 season. He has played five seasons in the NBA after coming over from

Favors is coming off his 8th season with the Jazz in which he averaged 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The signing will not become official until July 6th.