SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As the Utah Jazz begin its 50th of the franchise, the 2023-24 season schedule was released on Thursday, which features three Sunday home games.

The Jazz will open the season at the Delta Center against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25. Utah’s first road game falls on Oct. 28 at Phoenix and the regular season concludes on April 14 on the road against the Golden State Warriors in a matinee matchup.

Other Jazz games of note include the team’s participation in the NBA’s first inaugural In-Season Tournament, where they’ll take on Memphis on the road on Nov. 10, then host Portland on Nov. 14, and Phoenix on Nov. 17 at Delta Center on ESPN. Utah then continues group play in a nationally televised game on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21 on TNT.

Each of the 22 teams that do not advance to the Quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament will be assigned two regular-season games (one home game and one away game) that will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8. A formulaic approach will determine the matchups for these 22 games using the Group Play standings in each conference (fifth through 15th).

The Jazz will host the Miami Heat on Dec. 30 and play a New Year’s Day game against Dallas on Jan. 1. The 2022-23 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets will play at the Delta Center on Jan. 10, with the Lakers making their first trip to Salt Lake City on Jan. 13. The Jazz will also host Golden State on Jan. 17, Boston on March 12, Atlanta on March 15, and Cleveland on April 2.

Utah’s longest homestand is from Jan. 10 through Jan. 18 and precedes the team’s longest road trip, which includes six games from Jan. 20 until Jan. 30. The team’s last home game comes on April 11 against the Houston Rockets.

For the full Utah Jazz schedule, click here.

Utah’s month-by-month breakdown includes four games in October (two home, two road), 15 games in November (seven home, eight road), 14-15 games in December (four home, eight road, 2-3 TBD), 17 games in January (eight home, nine road), 10 games in February (seven home, three road), 15 games in March (nine home, six road), and seven games in April (three home, four road).

Utah’s schedule features 13 back-to-back sets (six road/road, four home/home, and three home/road). The Jazz will have a six-day All-Star Break from February 16-21.

Jazz 2023-24 Full and Half Season Ticket packages are on sale now, while single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 12.