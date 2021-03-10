One year later, Jazz reflect back on the cancellation that changed the sports world

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It has been 365 days since Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test changed the sports world as we know it.

Mike Conley can’t believe it’s been a full year since the Jazz game against Oklahoma City was canceled minutes before tip-off.

“It seems like yesterday. Us being in Oklahoma City and going through what we had to go through as a team, as a league, as a nation,” Conley said from the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. “Now that we are a year removed almost, and saw the ups and downs of what the pandemic has brought, it speaks to the resiliency of us as people, as humans, as players.”

“There’s been so much pain, grief and sacrifice,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder added. “To look back over the course of the last year and see that all of us are enduring and making our way through that adversity.”

No NBA player has gone through more adversity than Rudy Gobert. From being the first to test positive, to his now infamous mic touching two days before being diagnosed. Gobert became the villain of the pandemic, but he says he has learned so much since then, he’s grown, and has ultimately thrived.

“When you go through tough times, it makes you grow,” Gobert said. “It’s been exactly that for me. Those few weeks and few months were really tough. Everything you go through in life either makes you or breaks you.”

Looking back a year later, Gobert has been encouraged by what he has seen around the world.

“The good thing is we can see that people are there for one another,” Gobert said. “You can see that people are supporting the people that are in need. It’s just a learning experience.”

The Jazz resume the second half of the NBA season Friday at home against Houston.