SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – One day away from one of the biggest and most important NBA Drafts in Utah Jazz history, the team is preparing for all possibilities.

The Jazz did not allow the media to talk to any of the prospects they brought in this year, but rest assured, the team did its due diligence.

“We’ve brought in a lot,” said Jazz Vice President of Player Personnel Bart Taylor. “That’s all I can really say. With the three picks, we’ve been able to get in a lot of guys from the whole spectrum of the draft. We have a lot of flexibility, and we feel we can take all the best players at all three spots.”

Only once before have the Jazz drafted three players in the first round and kept all three. That was in 1999 when the team selected Quincy Lewis, Andrei Kirilenko and Scott Padget.

The biggest question in this draft is will the Jazz keep all three picks, or try to move up? The honest truth is, as of right now is, they don’t know.

“A lot of teams have been asking us if we’re going to pick all three picks,” Taylor said. “I have no idea. I don’t know as if right now if we’re going to pick all three tomorrow. We don’t know what is going to come our way, who is going to call, who is going to offer us something. I think everyone wants us to have this clear picture of what we’re trying to do, and the answer is it’s just very fluid.”

Keep in mind, the Jazz may make a trade not just to move up in the draft, but to bring in a veteran player that can help them right away.

“If it’s something where we can package the picks to get a better veteran player that we think will help us win now at a higher rate, we’ll do that,” Taylor said. “And vice versa, if we think drafting a player is better than the guy we’re trading for, we’ll do that.”

The Jazz already have a pretty good core led by Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, so there really is no particular pressing need. The team just needs to improve the overall talent on the roster.

“We don’t have a roster crunch on positions or things like that,” Taylor said. “There is a lot of talent at the top, but I think there is a lot of talent throughout the middle of the first to the late first. There is a lot of good players.”

The NBA Draft will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday night on ABC4.