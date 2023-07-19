SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have re-signed guard Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract, meaning he can play either with the Jazz or the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League this season.

Juzang, a 6-foot-6 guard from UCLA, appeared in 18 games with the Jazz last season, posting averages of 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game. The 22-year-old also posted a 21-point performance against San Antonio on March 29. He also saw action in 17 games (eight starts) with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 20.8 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest, during the G League regular season.

Juzang most recently competed with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, owning averages of 17.8 points on 53.2 percent shooting from the field, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The Los Angeles native appeared in 85 career-collegiate games over three seasons with Kentucky (2019-20) and UCLA (2020-22) and recorded career averages of 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 25.5 minutes per contest.

The 2021-22 All-Pac-12 First Team Honoree averaged 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in nine career NCAA Tournament games. He helped lead UCLA to the Sweet 16 in 2022 and the Final Four in 2021, the program’s first Final Four appearance since 2008. He ranks 10th on the Bruin’s all-time scoring list in the NCAA Tournament with 174 points.