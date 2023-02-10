TORONTO (ABC4 Sports) – On the heels of its worst home loss of the season and a massive three-team trade that saw the Jazz lose its floor leader in Mike Conley, it seemed like a double-digit fourth quarter comeback comeback on the road would be unlikely.

But that is just what happened Friday night in Toronto.

Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler each scored 23 points, Collin Sexton had 22 and the Utah Jazz overcame a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors 122-116 on Friday night and snap a three-game losing streak.

“I’m so proud of the way the team maintained focus and understanding of how we wanted to play on both ends of the court,” said head coach Will Hardy. “A lot of guys made big plays down the stretch, but I was most impressed with our defense.”

The Jazz gave up just 55 points in the second half to the Raptors, and outscored Toronto in the fourth quarter, 39-20.

Kelly Olynyk had 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Rudy Gay had 12 points for the Jazz, who won despite shooting 6 for 24 from 3-point range, matching a season low. Utah also made six 3-pointers in a Feb. 6 loss to Dallas.

“It was just about sticking with it,” Olynyk said. “We’ve got a lot of talent on this team, some young guys who play really hard, and tonight we just played together on both ends of the floor. We didn’t let one or two mistakes compound into more.”

The Jazz (28-29) were also without starting guard Jordan Clarkson, who missed the game with a non-Covid related illness.

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, topping 30 for the second straight game, but Toronto couldn’t extend its three-game winning streak. The Raptors have not won four straight at any point this season.

Gary Trent Jr, scored 19 points, Fred VanVleet had 17 and Precious Achiuwa 16 in a disappointing loss for the Raptors.

Toronto led 112-100 with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz tied it with a 12-0 run capped by Sexton’s 3-point play with 2:34 left.

Markkanen, who was named as an All-Star Game starter earlier in the day, hit a free throw with 2:07 to go to complete a three-point play and gave the Jazz their first lead since the score was 4-3 in the first quarter.

The Raptors led 96-83 through three quarters but shot 8 for 23 in the fourth. Utah outscored Toronto 39-20 in the final period.

The Jazz had 31 assists on 47 made baskets, and shot 54 percent from the field.

Utah bounced back from a 143-118 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, when the team learned just 45 minutes before tip-off about the trade.

“That was a tough night for us,” Olynyk said. “Losing four guys who are part of your family, but you move on and keep playing.”

Former Utes star Jakob Poeltl came off the bench for Toronto after being acquired from San Antonio ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Poeltl, who began his career with the Raptors, had six points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Jazz.

Utah next plays at New York Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.