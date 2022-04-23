SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It turns out Donovan Mitchell does indeed pass to Rudy Gobert.

Mitchell found Gobert for an alley-oop dunk with 11 seconds left, as the Jazz rallied in the final minute to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 100-99, to even the series at two games a piece.

Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Dallas, which erased a 16-point deficit.

“I thought the way we responded to that was not like a blitzkrieg type response,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “It was a response over time which requires more mental toughness. You can’t just make a spurt and all of a sudden get it back. You have to grind it out.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points for Utah, Mitchell added 23 points and seven assists, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds — 10 off the offensive glass. Gobert was 3 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 18 overall.

Mitchell scored 17 points in the first half, but had just one point in the second half until scoring five points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Mitchell said. “My teammates and my coaches trust me. I hasn’t been the greatest regular season as far as crunch time for me. But the ball is going to be in my hands, and I’ve got to make the right play.”

“He’s never going to lose confidence,” Gobert said. “I like that. I thought he made the right play most of the time tonight.”

With all the talk the last month about Mitchell not passing the ball to Gobert enough, it was quite poetic for the alley-oop pass to be the game-winning play.

“You here it,” Mitchell said about the talk. “Him and I don’t think there’s anything [wrong]. But we hear it. So it’s good to be able to do it on a stage like that.”

Dallas star Luka Doncic scored 30 points, 10 rebounds four assists in his return from a three-game absence because of strained left calf. Jalen Brunson added 23 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock had 11 points apiece.

Doncic hit a three-pointer with 39 seconds left to give the Mavericks a 99-95. Mitchell, who went nearly two full quarters without a basket, weaved his way through the defense and got fouled for a three-point play to pull the Jazz within one.

Dwight Powell missed two free throws with 20 seconds left, setting up Mitchell’s dramatic lob pass to Gobert.

Utah held the Mavericks to 18 points in the fourth quarter after surrendering a double-digit lead in the second half. Dallas made just two baskets through the first seven minutes of the fourth and shot 33% overall in quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the defensive charge by guarding both Doncic and Brunson at times throughout the game.

“We gave everything we had, and it started with Bojan pressuring the ball,” Gobert said. “Then it became contagious. This is the team we want to be. This is who we are.”

“We defended to win tonight,” Snyder said. “You can’t say enough about Bojan and his competitiveness. I thought that raised everybody’s level.”

Mitchell was held to three baskets over the final three quarters. He went 3 of 14 from the field in that stretch. Led by Clarkson, Utah outscored Dallas 35-13 in bench points.

The Jazz missed 16 free throws (26 of 42) and shot 40.5 percent from the field. The Jazz defense held the Mavs to just 42.9 percent shooting and forced 12 turnovers.

Doncic made 11 of 21 shots in 34 minutes in his first game of the series since injuring his calf two weeks ago.

“Getting my wind back,” Doncic said. “A little bit tired now but it felt great to be back.”

The pivotal Game 5 is Monday night in Dallas at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s 2-2,” Mitchell said. “I’m not going to sit here and say we’ve got it all figured out. We got a crucial game, and it’s a new series. We’ve got to go back to Dallas and get a win.”