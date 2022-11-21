LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – After battling back from a 17-point deficit to eventually take the lead, the Utah Jazz could not hold on in the fourth quarter and lost to the L.A. Clippers Monday night, 121-114.

Norman Powell scored a season-high 30 points, while Reggie Jackson added a season-best 27 as the Clippers reached its second high point total of the season.

Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Clippers extended their winning streak to three.

Los Angeles was without Paul George after he strained his right hamstring during Saturday’s win over San Antonio.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 26 points and Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Jazz have dropped four of their last six after starting the season 10-3.

The Jazz had a 93-86 lead late in the third quarter before the Clippers regained control with a 20-8 spurt over a six-minute span.

Los Angeles outscored the Jazz in the fourth quarter, 33-21.

The Clippers had a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Powell’s 3-pointer extended the advantage to 55-38 with 5:47 remaining in the first half before the Jazz started to make their comeback. Utah scored eight straight points before going into halftime down 66-56.

Los Angeles was up 80-70 midway through the third quarter before Utah went on a 23-6 run that included seven points from Markkanen and six by Talen Horton-Tucker.

The Jazz next host Detroit Wednesday night.