SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – After rallying from 19 points down, the Utah Jazz comeback effort fell just short in the team’s second preseason game of the year, losing to the L.A. Clippers, 103-98.

Talen Horton-Tucker sparked the comeback with a game-high 24 points and seven assists.

Lauri Markkanen scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half for the Jazz, to go along with eight rebounds. Jordan Clarkson added 12 points off the bench, including eight points in a one-minute stretch in the first half.

Rookie Keyonte George had 10 points and five assist for the second consecutive preseason game. The Jazz beat the Clippers in Honolulu on Sunday, 101-96.

Tuesday’s game was played in Seattle before a sold out crowd. The city lost the Sonics 15 years ago, and is hoping to one day be awarded another NBA team.

In a low-scoring first half, the Jazz trailed at the break by ten points, 49-39. The Clippers increased it’s lead to 19 at 60-41 before Utah went on a 25-6 run to tie the game at 66.

Los Angeles outscored Utah in the fourth quarter, 31-29, to pull away for the victory.

Once again, 14 players saw action for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk scored eight points and dished out four assists, while Simone Fontecchio had seven points and five rebounds.

Utah shot 40 percent from the field, but struggled from three-point range, making 9 of 29 (23.1%) from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard scored all 16 of his points in the first half to lead the Clippers.

The Jazz continue the preseason Saturday night at home against Portland. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Delta Center.