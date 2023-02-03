SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In Lauri Markkanen’s first game since learning he would be an NBA All-Star, the Utah Jazz did not turn in an all-star-like performance.

Trae Young had 27 points and six assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Utah made only one 3-pointer in the first quarter and just five outside baskets by halftime.

Markkanen had 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 24, and Mike Conley finished with 20 points and eight assists in his 1,000th career NBA game.

Utah struggled from the outside, going 13 of 44 from 3-point range and gave up 14 offensive rebounds. The Jazz had a three-game home winning streak snapped.

“Those tough misses maybe affected us,” Markkanen said. “I felt like I forced (shots) up after I saw a couple roll, so I wanted to go try again.”

De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points for Atlanta. Onyeka Okongwu had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 13 points and eight assists.

Atlanta won for the third time in the team’s last four road games. The Hawks had 28 assists on 44 baskets and scored 56 points in the paint.

“They have a lot of very good offensive players and if you’re not detailed in your defense, they can punish you,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

Atlanta dominated on both ends of the court throughout the first half. The Hawks built a 60-38 lead late in the second quarter after Young bookended an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws.

Utah chipped away at the deficit in the second half and rallied late in the fourth quarter. Clarkson buried consecutive 3-pointers to punctuate a 10-0 run and cut Atlanta’s lead to 106-101 with 3:17 left. Young countered with a 3 to keep the Hawks in control.

John Collins scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter. Collins started 3 of 5 from the field but went 0 for 5 over the final three quarters. … Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Jarred Vanderbilt finished with a team-best 11 rebounds. … Clarkson started 1 of 9 from the field before making nine of his last 12 shots.

The Jazz (27-27) next host Dallas on Monday.