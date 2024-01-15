SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the 11th time since the state of Utah officially recognized Martin Luther King Day as a national holiday in 2000, the Utah Jazz will play an NBA game in honor or Dr. King.

The Jazz will host the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Delta Center.

“It’s a big day,” said Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji. “It’s a big day not only for us, but for everyone that has been impacted by Martin Luther King. I think it’s cool that year by year, the NBA is showing more and more recognition for it.”

The NBA first started celebrating MLK Day in 1986, and has played games on the holiday ever since.

With approximately 70 percent of the NBA being African-American, the players cherish being a big part of celebrating Dr. King and his message of equality.

“We learned about it ever since growing up in school,” said Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. “His change and message to this day means a lot. You see it in our world everyday how we all continue to come together. His dream still stands.”

“I think we should have more than one day,” said former Jazz guard Byron Russell, who first broke into the NBA in 1993. “He paved the way, and I’m glad to see he’s being recognized.”

In fact, rather than talk about tonight’s game against Indiana, at this morning’s shootaround, MLK Day was first and foremost on the team’s mind.

“That was the first thing we mentioned in today’s film session,” Clarkson said. “We asked [rookie] Keyonte [George] what it was, and he knew the answer. So, I think we’re all educated on this day and what it means to us as a community and as human beings.”

With less than two percent of Utah’s population being Black, the Jazz players feel that it is extra important to learn about what Dr. King was all about.

“Not only here in Utah, but just all around our country and all around our world,” Agbaji said. “Really hammering home the message that he spoke.”

“I think a lot of it is just education,” added Clarkson. “In this state, we see throughout the years how Utah has changed in terms of diversity and how people are coming together.”