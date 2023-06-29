SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have exercised its team option on forward Kelly Olynyk, picking up the final year of his contract, which is worth 12.2 million.

Olynyk was already guaranteed approximately $3 million, even if the Jazz declined the option, but he will make the full $12.2 million.

After coming to the Jazz from Detroit in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade last summer, Olynyk provided veteran leadership and was a key presence in the paint for the Jazz.

Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season, starting all 68 games he played.

In his 10th NBA season, Olynyk (6-11, 245 pounds) shot 49.9 percent from the field, and made 39.4 percent of his shots from three-point range. At 32, he is currently the oldest player on the Jazz team.

If the Jazz don’t trade the former Gonzaga star this summer, Olynyk (6’11”)will team with Walker Kessler (7’0″), Lauri Markkanen (7’0″), newly acquired John Collins (6’9″) and rookie Taylor Hendricks (6’9″) to give the Jazz a big, athletic front line.

Talen Horton-Tucker opted into the final year of his deal last night. So now, the Jazz are waiting on Jordan Clarkson’s decision whether or not to exercise his $14.3 million player option.