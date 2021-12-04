Jazz owner taking break from day job to caddie for Tony Finau

Caddie Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz and co-founder software firm Qualtrics, left, hands a ball to golfer Tony Finau, of the United States, on the third green during the second round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jazz owner Ryan Smith typically would be in Utah for a home game against the Boston Celtics. But he took a part-time job for the week. Smith is at the Hero World Challenge as the caddie for Tony Finau.

They have been longtime friends in Utah. And when Finau’s regular caddie needed the week off because his wife is expecting, Finau called his billionaire friend and asked him to fill in.

Smith usually is at tournaments to play in pro-ams like Pebble Beach and the Dunhill Links. Finau says Smith will be taking a pay cut this week.

