SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – One week after the trade was first made public, the Utah Jazz officially announced the trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that sent three-time all-star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markannen, Ochai Agbaji and three unprotected first round picks.

“The Jazz had so many great moments with Donovan over the past five years as he developed into a perennial All-Star,” said Jazz owner Ryan Smith. “But just as important was the lasting impact he made in Utah. He is an amazing human and touched the lives of so many through his engagement in the community. Our entire organization wishes him every success in his future. Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman.”

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, who also dealt Rudy Gobert to Minnesota for five players and four first round draft picks, said Jazz fans should be patient as the team rebuilds its roster.

“It was clear that in order to optimize our opportunity to create a team that could truly contend and establish sustained success, we needed to transition our roster,” said Ainge. “In trading Rudy and now Donovan, it was a rare opportunity to maximize our ability to get quality talent and picks to best position us moving forward. We have a plan in place to help us assemble the championship team our fans deserve. It will take time to craft our roster. We all understand the work ahead and are committed to our vision.”

While more deals could still come before training camp opens later this month, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said he is excited about the young players the Jazz have acquired.

“Ochai, Lauri and Collin are exciting young players, and we’re thrilled to add them to our roster,” said Zanik. “We believe that they fit the Jazz culture and hard-nosed, competitive brand of basketball we’ve built here in Utah. They give us versatility and athleticism on both ends of the floor as we grow toward the future. We look forward to our fans getting to know them.”

In the Jazz record books, Mitchell ranks second in all-time three-point field goals made (958), eighth in points (8,234) and field goals made (2,953). He also ranks first in all-time postseason three-pointers made (129), fourth in points (1,105) and seventh in assists (185).