SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In their first preseason game in front of their home fans, the Utah Jazz turned it up on the offensive end and defeated Portland, 138-133.

All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen led the way with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds. Rookie point guard Keyonte George continued his hot preseason with 17 points off the bench.

Collin Sexton added 16 points, while John Collins had his best game of the preseason with 15 points, making 5 of 7 field goals.

As a team, the Jazz shot a blistering hot 56.8 percent from the field, and scored 75 points in the first two quarters.

Utah was hot from distance as well, making 15 of 29 shots from three-point range (51.7%).

Jordan Clarkson, Kris Dunn and Ochai Agbaji each added nine points a piece for the Jazz (2-1).

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 29 points, while Jerami Grant poured in 24.

Utah will continue the preseason at home against the New Zealand Breakers at 7:00 p.m.