Jazz newcomers shine in preseason loss to New Orleans

Jeff Green scores 20, while Mike Conley adds 13 points and 7 assists

Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green (22) and center Rudy Gobert (27) are defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and forward Nicolo Melli during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

NEW ORLEANS (ABC4 Sports) – After a dismal debut Wednesday night, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic gave Jazz fans a taste of what is to come this season, as both players shined in a 128-127 preseason loss to New Orleans.

Conley and Bogdanovic combined to go 0 for 14 Wednesday against Milwaukee. But against the Pelicans, Conley scored 13 points and dished 7 assists, while Bodanovic made 5 of 8 shots on his way to 15 points.

Jeff Green led the Jazz with 20 points on 8 of 9 from the field, while Rudy Gobert made all five of his shots to finish with 15 points.

Royce O’Neale added 16 points, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Donovan Mitchell poured in 10 points to go along with 7 assists. All five Jazz starters scored in double figures.

The Jazz made 19 of 38 three-pointers and shot 59 percent from the field.

But Utah’s defense could not stop Zion Williamson, who had 26 points for the Pelicans.

The Jazz built a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but rested their main rotation players in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans mounted a comeback.

Former Jazz forward Derrick Favors had two points in 11 minutes in his first game against his former teammates.

The Jazz next host Sacramento in a preseason game on Monday.

