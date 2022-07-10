LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – While the four unprotected first round draft picks were the biggest prize in the Rudy Gobert trade, the five players the Jazz picked up in the deal could also make big contributions to the team.

Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler and Leandro Bolmaro were introduced to the media on Sunday. Patrick Beverley was also a part of the trade, but was not made availabile.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the organization,” said Vanderbilt, a 6-foot-9 forward who spent his first four NBA seasons with Denver and Minnesota. “I’m excited to be here and looking forward to see where this goes.”

While Beverley has been a key defensive weapon in a his ten seasons in the NBA, Beasley may be the most talented of the group. Two years ago, Beasley averaged nearly 20 points per game, but saw his production drop off a bit last year coming off the bench for the T-Wolves. He’s looking for a fresh start with the Jazz.

“I went to Utah for a few days to see some things and I got great vibes,” Beasley said. “I love the view of the mountains, and I know every time I play in Utah the crowd is going to be hyped, so I’m excited about that. I’m excited just to get the ball rolling.”

Beasley is a career 43 percent shooter from the field, and has made 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts. While he has golfed with new head coach Will Hardy, Beasley said he doesn’t know his role with the Jazz.

“They really haven’t told me anything yet,” he said. “But I see myself as being a spacer for the team, especially for Donovan Mitchell. He can use somebody that shoots the ball really well, and just get the ball out of his hands and help him out a little bit. I’m an energy guy. I like to hype the crowd up and hype my guys up.”

Vanderbilt says change can be difficult, but coming to a new team with some known teammates should help.

“It always eases the transition when you’re traded with some other familiar faces,” he said. “The bond that I’ve created with them, it’s just somebody that you know that will hold you accountable. It’s somebody that I’ve already been to battle with, so it makes it a lot easier.”

The Jazz signed rookie Walker Kessler on Saturday. As the nation’s leader in blocked shots last season at Auburn at 4.6 per game, Kessler said he grew up watching and learning from Rudy Gobert. Eventually, Kessler could be expected to help fill the void left by Gobert.

“Rudy Gobert is one of the greatest shot-blockers to ever play the game,” Kessler said. “So watching him and how he attacks the ball, his timing and how it’s not just about his size and length, but it’s a lot of mental components to his shot-blocking ability. So I’ve definitely been watching him and excited to be in a place where I could emulate that, potentially.”

In his only season in the NBA, Bolmaro played in 34 games last year with Minnesota. He’s expected to start playing with the Jazz Summer League team in Las Vegas.

“I’m an all-around player,” said the Brazilian guard. “I can shoot, I can bring energy, I can bring intensity. I want to do what the team needs to win.”