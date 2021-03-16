Jazz make plays down the stretch in 117-109 victory over Boston

BOSTON (ABC4 Sports) – In the two games since returning from the All-Star break, the Utah Jazz had not been playing like the team with the best record in the NBA.

But after executing down the stretch against the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, Utah seemed to regain that form.

Donovan Mitchell had eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and Utah (29-10) hit 19 3-pointers to beat Boston 117-109 on Tuesday night.

“I think it just comes with my job it comes with what I’ve been given, the opportunity I’ve been given since my rookie year,” Mitchell said. “Sometimes shots that everyone doesn’t take I take as part of my role and it’s called hero ball to some but not to me. It’s the shots I work on.”

Jordan Clarkson added 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley scored 17 points and Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help the Jazz sweep the season series between the teams.

Coming off a mistake-filled loss at Golden State on Sunday to open their five-game road trip, Mitchell liked the focus his teammates responded with.

“I think the biggest thing is how we executed,” he said. “Tonight I think we did a good job of it, getting the plays we wanted.”

“I just tried to really lock in, and do all the little things the team needs to do to win this game,” Gobert said. “It feels good because we played defense and tonight I really feel like we locked in defensively. It’s a great game to build on.”

Boston led by as many as 11 in the first half before fading late.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a hot-shooting night by Utah, which also got 45 points from its bench.

At times this season Utah has had trouble both closing out games. Coach Quin Snyder said how they finished Tuesday is a positive step forward.

“It’s important,” Snyder said. “I think our guys, in the second half we started defensive rebounding and got some things in transition and built a little bit of the lead.”

Trailing 104-101, the Celtics had two chances to tie the game. The first was thwarted by an offensive foul on Robert Williams. Following a Utah foul on its next possession, Marcus Smart came up short on a 3-point attempt that was corralled by the Jazz.

Mitchell then hit a 3 on Utah’s next trip to make it 107-101.

Utah’s lead was 109-101 when Tatum was fouled by Gobert on a layup. But he failed to complete the three-point play and Boston was forced to foul.

The Celtics played without big man Tristan Thompson after he was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols hours before the game.

Semi Ojeleye made his seventh start of the season in his place but was quiet offensively. He failed to attempt field goal and finished with two rebounds and one assist.

Boston was mostly able to neutralize Gobert in the first half, holding him to four points. But he found some openings in the final 24 minutes, including cutting to take a bounce pass from Clarkson and dunking over Daniel Theis as part of Utah’s initial fourth-quarter surge.

Boston fell to 0-8 this season against the teams with the best five records in the NBA (Jazz 0-2; Suns 0-1; 76ers 0-2; Nets 0-2 and Lakers 0-1).

“There’s a reason why the rest of us don’t have their record,” coach Brad Stevens said. “We don’t make people pay as much as they make everyone else pay.”

The Jazz next play at Washington Thursday at 5:00 p.m.