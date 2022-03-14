SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Another double-digit second half lead, and another loss for the Utah Jazz.

Despite 29 points from both Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz went cold in the fourth quarter and suffered a 117-111 los to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

This is the first time the Jazz have lost to the Bucks at home since 2001, a span of 19 straight games. This also ends Utah’s 9-game home winning streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lead Milwaukee.

The Jazz played without Bojan Bogdanovic, who was out with a strained calf. The Jazz lost his replacement in the starting lineup, Danuel House Jr., to a knee injury in the first half. House will have an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of the injury.

Mitchell made 10 of 32 shots and was 5 of 17 from three-point range. He made just 1 of 8 shots in the fourth quarter.

“We made mistakes, had missed shots and turnovers,” Mitchell said. “They are champs for a reason.”

Khris Middleton scored 23 for Milwaukee, who saw Brook Lopez and George Hill both return to the lineup. Lopez had been sidelined with a back injury since the season opener and missed 67 games. Hill sat out 16 games with neck soreness.

“I think this is only place (where) I haven’t won at in my career, so to scratch that one off feels great,” Middleton said.

The Jazz came out of the gates blazing hot, making ten three-pointers in the first quarter, but led by just two points, 39-37.

The Bucks led the entire second quarter after Middleton opened with a 3-pointer in the midst of a 22-6 run that put Milwaukee up 51-43. Holiday ignited the spurt late in the first quarter with back-to-back baskets.

Trailing 68-59 at the half, the Jazz opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to surge ahead. Utah eventually took an 11-point lead with 2:37 left in the quarter on floater by Jordan Clarkson.

But Milwaukee outscored the Jazz in the deciding fourth quarter, 28-18, as the Jazz made just 6 of 21 shots from the field.

The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But the Bucks’ Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal it.

After struggling the last couple of weeks, Conley had a tremendous game, making 10 of 13 shots from the field for 29 points, one off his season high. Conley also added seven assists, two steals and committed just one turnover.

“The ball just went in,” Conley said. “It was one of those things where I know what a good shooter I am and the kind of player I am, so I was just waiting a game like tonight.”

“The biggest thing that he and I’ve talked about is just continuing to be aggressive,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “That’s what it was tonight. You know, whether the ball’s going or not. We need that from him. And he gave it to us.”

The Jazz made 17 of 48 three-pointers and shot just 39.8 percent from the field for the game.

After a career-high 45 points Saturday against Sacramento, Clarkson hit 3 of 14 shots and finished with eight points.

Utah (42-26) moves into a tie with Dallas for the fourth seed in the Western Conference with 14 games remaining.

The Jazz next host Chicago Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.