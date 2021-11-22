Jazz lose to Memphis in final seconds, 119-118

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – When Bojan Bogdanovic drained his seventh three-pointer of the night with 1:28 remaining to give the Jazz a six-point lead, the crowd was going ballistic, and it seemed as though Utah was poised for its fourth straight victory.

But the Memphis Grizzlies scored the final seven points of the game, with the final three coming on a 3-ball from Jaren Jackson Jr. with 6.7 seconds left to stun the Jazz at home, 119-118. The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the Jazz.

Jackson scored a season-high 26 points, while Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 32.

“Any time Ja drives, it’s like he has eyes in the back of his head,” Jackson said. “He already knows where everybody is on the court. He attracts a lot of attention and was able to hit me in my spot with a great pass,” said Jackson, who scored a season-high 26 points.”

Jackson won a jump ball with ten seconds left, then drilled the go-ahead three-pointer to send the crowd at Vivint Arena home.

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Mike Conley had 19 points and assists for the Jazz.

“We were up six with a minute left and we had three straight possessions where we don’t execute,” Gobert said. “Just too many mistakes for a team that has the kind of experience we have.”

Desmond Bane added a career-high 28 as the Grizzlies scored the final seven points for their third win in their last four games.

Donovan Mitchell, who had 18 points on 5-of-20 shooting, missed an off-balance jumper at the buzzer.

“They guarded well but I just missed some shots tonight,” Mitchell said. It happens.”

Bogdanovic scored 24 points and made 7 of 11 attempts from three-point range. He made back-to-back jumpers from beyond the arc in the final two minutes to put the Jazz in prime position.

Tied at 112, Rudy Gobert blocked Morant’s floater and Royce O’Neale found Bogdanovic for a transition 3. The next time down, the Croatian sharpshooter drained a step-back 3 for a 118-112 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Memphis hit four of six free throws while stopping the Jazz on consecutive possessions. Then, on Morant’s miss with 14.1 seconds left, an official review remaining showed Gobert did not interfere with the ball in the cylinder.

It resulted in a jump ball at midcourt, which Jackson won over Gobert. He then he hit a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds to play for a 119-118 edge.

The Grizzlies (9-8) took the lead in the fourth quarter by taking it right to the Jazz. Jackson blocked Gobert’s layup and Morant ran over Conley on the other end and scored a layup to make it 112-110 with 3:46 to play.

The Jazz (11-6) led 80-73 on Hassan Whiteside’s tip-in before the Grizzlies scored nine straight points to take their first lead of the second half. Bane made two 3s in the run, while Brandon Clarke had a monster block on Bogdanovic.

The Jazz and Grizzlies then traded several highlight-reels plays as the pace quickened significantly. Conley finished a third quarter that saw the teams combined for 74 points with an alley-oop pass to Gobert for a layup and a floater to make it 96-92 entering the final quarter.

This was the first meeting since the Jazz ousted the Grizzlies 4-1 in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Gobert had five blocks to pass Greg Ostertag for third place on the franchise career blocked shots list with 1,254.

Morant averages a league-leading 15 points in the paint a game but went 6-for-17 going over and around Gobert and Whiteside.

The Jazz next play at Oklahoma City Wednesday night.