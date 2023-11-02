SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz erased a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes, only to lose to the Orlando Magic on a basket by Paolo Banchero with 14 seconds left, 115-113.

Banchero scored 30 points, making the deciding layup with 14 seconds left, as the Jazz fell to 2-4 on the season.

Banchero added nine rebounds and five assists to help the Magic win for the third time in 15 games against Utah. Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Cole Anthony had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Lauri Markkanen, who took a hard fall in the first half but was able to continue, led the Jazz with 22 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Clarkson had 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and John Collins added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Utah had won seven home games in a row against Orlando.

After trailing throughout the second half, Utah took the lead Markkanen’s 3-pointer with 19.2 seconds left. Banchero quickly countered on the other end.

The Jazz had a chance to win at the end, but Talen Horton-Tucker’s three-pointer was off the mark with four seconds left.

For the second consecutive game, Utah rode hot first-quarter shooting to stake an early double-digit lead. The Jazz shot 60% over the first 12 minutes. Collins led the way, scoring three baskets and adding three free throws to put Utah up 28-18.

Orlando erased the deficit in the second quarter behind an 18-3 run and sprinted out to a 63-54 lead. Wagner made back-to-back baskets to put Orlando in front and Banchero capped the lengthy spurt with a reverse layup. Utah opened a door for the Magic to charge ahead after missing eight straight shots and committing four turnovers over a five-minute stretch.

Orlando led by 14 before the Jazz countered with a late third-quarter rally and cut the deficit to 85-84 on Markkanen’ dunk.

Horton-Tucker finished with 15 points, while Collin Sexton added 10.

Both teams were a bit sloppy with the Jazz committing 20 turnovers, while Orlando turned the ball over 17 times.

One night after making 22 three-pointers, the Jazz were just 12 of 33 from beyond the arc, shooting 46.1 percent from the field for the game.

The Jazz next play at Minnesota on Saturday night.