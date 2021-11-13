Jazz lose for fourth time in five games, as late rally falls short against Miami

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are glad they don’t have to face the Miami Heat again this season.

Even without Jimmy Butler, the Heat built a 27-point lead and held off a late Utah rally to sweep the season series, 111-105.

Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds, while Duncan Robinson made six three-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Heat. to help the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Saturday.

Down by 27 points in the fourth quarter, the Jazz staged a furious rally and got to within four points, but ran out of time.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points –19 coming in the fourth quarter – to lead Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 22.

“I wouldn’t say we’re out here panicking, but I think it’s upsetting,” Mitchell said. “I think that’ll be the word I use. It’s upsetting because we know each other, we know what we’re doing. And it’s just time for us to go out there and do it.”

The Jazz lost for the fourth time in five games.

Robinson and Bam Adebayo ignited the Heat’s offense in the first quarter. Robinson made three 3-pointers and Adebayo bookended a 21-2 run with four free throws and a dunk to help Miami surge to a 23-7 lead.

Clarkson brought Utah back into the game by himself. He scored 11 straight points in just 1:16 — starting with back-to-back 3-pointers — and trimmed Miami’s lead to 27-24 going into the second quarter.

The Heat made another big run to open the second quarter and extend their lead again. Robinson scored back-to-back baskets to cap a 16-3 run that put Miami up 43-27 with 8:17 left before halftime.

Enduring those consecutive slow starts kept the Jazz from truly threatening the Heat for much of the game.

“It’s a mindset that we have to we have to find right now,” Jazz guard Mike Conley said. “We haven’t had it the last week or so, where the sense of urgency is there from the beginning, not when we’re down 20, not when things are not looking good.”

Utah cut the deficit to seven twice before halftime but drew no closer until the final minute. Miami led by as many as 27 points in the second half, going up 93-66 on a step back jumper from Herro with a minute left in the quarter.

The Jazz next host Philadelphia Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.