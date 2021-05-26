Jazz look to even playoff series against Memphis tonight

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, huddles with his team during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz aren’t getting mad, they plan to get even.

The Jazz will look to even their playoff series against Memphis tonight after a disappointing 112-109 loss to the Grizzlies Sunday night.

Donovan Mitchell, who was a late scratch on Sunday, will be back in the lineup for the first time since April 16th.

What does Mitchell expect from himself in his first game in nearly six weeks?

“I’m just going to come out there and do what I do the best I can and go from there” Mitchell said. “I’m not looking to go out there and change everything one man solo show. This is a team thing and we’ve been out there doing this all year.”

“I think it will be exciting to have him out there and get him back into the flow with us,” said Joe Ingles, who will come off the bench once again. “To have his presence out there, his scoring, his attacking, what he’s done defensively as well.”

This isn’t technically a must-win game. But Game 3 in Memphis certainly will be if the Jazz can’t take care of business tonight at home. So are they feeling the pressure?

“I wouldn’t say pressure,” Ingles said. “I think we expect ourselves to play better. You can put whatever fancy 10-letter word that you want to put on to make it sound cool in a story, but for us, we’ve just got to play better.”

How about rebounding? That’s a fancy ten-letter word. The Jazz gave up 16 offensive boards to the Grizzlies to go along with committing 16 turnovers, not a good combination.

“We do move the ball,” Ingles explained. “We understand that at times it’s going to put us in a position that we do have more turnovers. But the majority of the time if we can control the bad ones.”

You have to think the Jazz are going to shoot better from 3-point range after going 12 for 47 in Sunday. Jordan Clarkson was 0 for 8 and didn’t sink a three-point shot for the first time all season.

If the Jazz get hot, that will get the crowd of 13,000 fans even more into the game, although former Jazzman Grayson Allen said the Grizzlies loved hearing it from the fans.

“It was honestly really run,” Allen said. “It’s fun to play in that kind of environment with it being loud the whole game. When they erupt in boos or when we go on a run or make a big play, it gives you a lot of energy, and I think it kind of helped us.”

Game 2 tips off at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Vivint Arena.