SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – To help them prepare for their match against Atlas Thursday night, the Utah Jazz joined in on the Real Salt Lake’s practice today.

Both teams are owned by Ryan Smith, who thought it would be a fun idea to get the guys together at America First Stadium.

The gathering comes at a perfect time, as the Jazz are set to start their training camp next week.

For a look at the two teams colliding for some good-old-fashioned European football, check out the video above.