Jazz introduce Jeff Green and Ed Davis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Two more key pieces to what the Utah Jazz hope is a championship puzzle were introduced to the media on Friday.

12-year NBA veteran Jeff Green and 9-year veteran Ed Davis hope to help take the Jazz to the next level.

“With the personnel they are building on this team, the opportunity to win, which is most important, it’s a no-brainer,” Green said about why he decided to sign with the Jazz.

Both players said their relationship with new point guard Mike Conley also played a factor in signing with Utah.

“He definitely gave me confidence that this team is ready and that definitely helped out a lot for me,” said Davis, who played last year with the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s one of the reasons why I made my decision so quick. At this stage of my career I wanted to play with a veteran team that had a chance to contend for a title at the end of the year so that was the mean thing for me.”

Green played with Conley in Memphis and is looking forward to a reunion.

“Just the friendship that’s been going since our time in Memphis, he’s a good guy, someone who is going to be there for you.”

Green averaged 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last year for the Washington Wizards, while Davis averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest with the Nets.