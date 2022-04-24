SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After a season-saving rally in the final minute of Game 4, the Utah Jazz want to take that momentum to Dallas Monday night for a pivotal Game 5.

“Great, great win for us,” said Bojan Bogdanovic, who played inspiring defense for the Jazz in the 100-99 victory. “Especially because we won the game with our defense and that’s who we are. That’s what we have to bring every single night.”

“We gave everything we had from the get-go,” said Rudy Gobert, who slammed home Donovan Mitchell’s pass with 11 seconds left to even the series. “It started with Bojan pressuring the ball and then it became contagious. Everyone that came in the game was playing with intensity defensively.”

Dallas erased a 16-point first half deficit, but could not hold a four-point lead in the final minute.

“During that first half they were really outplaying us, playing harder than us,” said Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. “In the third quarter we kind of got our groove back started playing more physical.”

The Mavs did play physical, committing 29 fouls, and the Jazz shot 42 free throws. Utah missed 16 of those, otherwise the Jazz could have won handily.

“It’s tough to win a game with 42 free throws,” said Luka Doncic, who played in his first game since suffering a calf injury in the regular season finale. “But overall I think we did good. They had 100 points and they’re the #1 offensive team in the NBA so I think we did pretty good.”

“We’ve got to be physical without fouling,” added Brunson. “Obviously some of those fouls down low, we tried to wrap him up so he couldn’t get an easy one.”

“We fought,” said Dallas head coach Jason Kidd. “We were down 12 at the half, and we stayed the course. It comes down to the last possession. If you’re on the road in the playoffs and it comes down to the last possession, you couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

Having Doncic back changed the way Dallas played. The Mavs all-star guard scored 30 points in 34 minutes, and will only get stronger as the series continues as he works his way back from a calf strain.

“He did great,” Kidd said. “That was one of the things that we wanted to make sure he came out clean. He feels great. He did an incredible job for us, and put us in position to win a game on the road.”

The Jazz were not surprised by how well Doncic played in his first game of the playoffs.

“He’s Luka, he doesn’t need to go fast to impact the game,” Gobert said. “He did impact the game a lot tonight, especially down the stretch.”

The Jazz crowd also impacted the game, and the players felt it, especially when Dwight Powell missed two key free throws with 19 seconds left.

“I was so happy,” said Donovan Mitchell, who scored 23 points. “It felt like, when we were down four and rightfully so, everybody was kind of nervous. The crowd got quiet, and I’m like come on man, we got a chance, there’s still time and they did their job.”

“We feel it, we do feel it,” Gobert said. “Regardless of what happens at the end of the game, when you play that way, you deserve to win because you just give your all.”

So it all comes down to a best-of-three series with the winner moving on to play either Phoenix or New Orleans in the Western Conference Semifinals.

“We can’t hang our heads, we’re in a great position,” said Brunson. “Now Utah is in a great position too, so we just got to go out there and play our style of basketball.”

Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m. MT Monday night in Dallas. Game 6 will be Thursday night at Vivint Arena.