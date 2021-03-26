Jazz hold off Memphis for fourth straight win, 117-114

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It ended up being a closer call than they wanted, but the Utah Jazz were able to hold off the Memphis Grizzlies for its fourth straight victory Friday night, 117-114.

Donovan Mitchell had 35 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Rudy Gobert added 25 points and nine boards, as the Jazz beat Memphis in the first of three meetings in a week between the two teams.

Utah built a 21-point lead in the second half before Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback.

The Grizzlies got to within three points in the final seconds, but Brooks’ potential game-tying three-pointer was just off, and Mike Conley won a jump ball against Morant to close out the victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic had his second straight solid game, scoring 17 points on eight of 15 shots from the field. Jordan Clarkson added 14 points on four of 13 shooting.

Mitchell hit the 30-point mark for the fourth time in his last five games, making 12 of 23 shots and five of seven three-pointers.

The two teams shot nearly identically from the field, with Utah making 45.4 percent of its shots and Memphis sinking 45.9 percent.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 32 points, while Brooks ended up with 22. Former Jazzman Grayson Allen scored 17.

The Jazz improve the NBA’s best record to 33-11. The same two teams will play against Saturday at Vivint Arena at 7:00 p.m.