Jazz head into All-Star break on down note, but vow to come back with sense of urgency

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – After building so much momentum with a six-game winning streak, the Utah Jazz are going into the NBA All-Star break on a bit of a sour note.

Up by 12 points with with six minutes play, it sure looked like the Jazz were headed to their 7th win in a row Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. But then LeBron James took over, scoring 10 straight points during one late stretch, and for the second time in a month, the Lakers rallied to beat the Jazz, 106-101.

“There’s no way we should have lost this game,” said Donovan Mitchell, who scored 37 points. “Credit to them, credit where credit is due, but we let this game slip in many different circumstances. We made so much progress, and to go backwards right before break, that’s tough.”

“It’s tough to defend against turnovers in transition, particularly against them,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “You get LeBron going full speed at the basket, there’s not much you can do. They call him the greatest player of all time. Someone might dispute that, but I’m calling him that.”

After the team dealt with multiple bouts with Covid and several injuries that resulted in a stretch where the Jazz lost 11 of 13, this loss shouldn’t discount the progress the Jazz have made the last couple of weeks. Plus, Rudy Gobert is not 100 percent coming back from a calf injury. But after the break, he says he should be.

“I’m not 100 percent, and it’s hard for me to play having that in the back of my mind,” said Gobert, who like Mitchell, is headed to his third straight All-Star Game. “But I’m kind of happy that I get a week to get back to 100 percent.”

So with a record of 36-22, sitting in the fourth seed in the Western Conference, the Jazz know they’re not quite where they want to be. But they have 24 games to figure it out before the playoffs begin.

“I think it’s just a reminder that we’re not where we want to be,” Mitchell said about last night’s loss. “We have to keep going. We’ve got some work to do as a group, but I think we can look back, especially the past month, and say OK, we can really do some things.”

“Prior to this game, we felt like we were getting better,” added Snyder. “I still believe that’s the case. You can learn from it. That’s always there, but we’ve got to learn quickly.”

The Jazz will next return to the court February 25th at home against Dallas.