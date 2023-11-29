MEMPHIS (ABC4 Sports) – Just when the Utah Jazz were riding a two-game winning streak, and heading out on the road to take on a 3-13 Memphis team who hadn’t won a game at home, the Jazz had their worst offensive game of the year.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and six blocks, David Roddy added 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 105-91 on Wednesday night for their first home win of the season.

Desmond Bane added 17 points and nine assists for Memphis, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Ziaire Williams finished with 15 points, making 6 of 8 from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts. Derrick Rose, in his first start of the season, had 14 points and nine assists.

The 91 points is the lowest total of the season so far for the Jazz.

John Collins led Utah with 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio each added 12. Utah was hindered by shooting 38% for the night, while committing 18 turnovers.

“We continued to push. Continued to fight,” said Jazz reserve guard Collin Sexton, who finished with nine points, while going 3 of 10 from the field. “Shots weren’t falling, so it was kind of hard to keep going. When shots aren’t falling, sometimes, the defense gets a little lazy.”

Jazz coach Will Hardy said part of the problem was his team’s inability to convert shots, especially easier ones at the rim.

“There were for sure five or six 1-footers that we missed,” Hardy said. “Those plays, not only do you miss a shot, but they’re deflating. Guys are kind of like: ‘How did I miss that.’ So, I do think it was that we missed some shots that we normally make in the paint.”

Memphis, which was 35-6 at home last season, had lost its first eight home games this year.

The game was delayed about four minutes in the second half when some of the lights went out in the arena. That didn’t slow down Memphis, which continued to build its lead to as much as 25.

Both teams faced absences of key players. Lauri Markkanen, Utah’s leading scorer at 23.7 points, missed his third game with a left hamstring strain.

Memphis continued to deal with an array of injuries to key players, as well as the 25-game suspension of Ja Morant, last season’s leading scorer for the Grizzlies.

After a well-played first quarter, the Jazz got dominated in the second quarter, getting outscored, 36-17.

The frustrating part is that the first five minutes of the game, we showed how we want to play,” Hardy said. “But then we sort of reverted back to some old habits. You just can’t play ten bad minutes in a row and expect to win a game.”

Memphis played its best half in a while in the first. The Grizzlies shot 57%, but defensively they were more aggressive with better communication. The combination led to a 60-42 lead at halftime as the Jazz were held to 32% shooting while committing 10 turnovers. Roddy contributed early with 17 points in the half. He said the defense set the tone for the offense.

The Utah turnovers along with the poor shooting, coupled with a 51-39 rebounding advantage for Memphis allowed the Grizzlies to run a more fast-paced offense. Memphis had 23 fast break points.

“We lost our rhythm and sort of sat in that funk for a little too long,” Collins said. “We spoke about that after the game. We’ve got to do a better job for getting out of our funk a little bit earlier and go back to what’s working.”

The Jazz next head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. MT