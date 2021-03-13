Jazz shake off rust, hand Houston 15th straight loss, 114-99

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz did not look like the team with the best record in the NBA as they tipped off the second half of the season.

But they had enough in the tank to overpower the under-manned Houston Rockets, 114-99, ending a two-game losing skid.

The Jazz committed 20 turnovers and gave up 19 offensive rebounds, and saw a 23-point lead trimmed to four in the fourth quarter. But Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Mike Conley added 20 as the Jazz improved to 28-9 on the year.

“Very poor on a lot of levels,” coach Quin Snyder said. “We gave up the paint, gave up everything, gave up 3s. We were lucky they didn’t make more shots, because we were porous defensively. … They had everything they wanted on the offensive glass. We turned it over 20 times. There wasn’t a lot that we did well tonight,” he said.

The Jazz took an 86-63 lead with 4:41 left in the third quarter on a three-pointer by Mitchell. But the Rockets were able to make a run and get the lead down to 94-90 on a David Nwaba layup with 7:28 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz defense tightened up after that, as Rockets would only score nine points the rest of the game, as Utah outscored the Rockets 20-9 to secure the victory and hand the Rockets their 15th loss in a row.

“We didn’t do a good job tonight and I guess it’s a good thing we won but we have to be better,” said Mitchell, who eclipsed the 20-point mark for the 28th time this season.

The short-handed Rockets had just nine healthy players most of whom had been at the end of the bench or out of the league this year but the Jazz still looked disjointed at times.

“They were playing free, without John (Wall), without Christian (Wood) without Vic (Oladipo) — they were playing free, and they were coming to attack us. Everybody’s coming to attack us and we got to be ready,” Mitchell said.

The Jazz finished the game on a 12-3 surge, highlighted by Conley’s timely playmaking and Gobert’s defense. Meanwhile, the weary Rockets missed 10 of the final 11 field goal attempts.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 27 points and eight assists. The Jazz had six players in double figures with Mitchell and Conley leading the way, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson both scored 15 points, Rudy Gobert posted a double-double 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Royce O’Neale got his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Utah will look to build on this victory on March 14th, when they go to Oakland to play the Golden State Warriors to start a five game road trip. They won’t be home at Vivint Arena until March 24th when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Jazz unveiled its new “Earned Edition” green jerseys, resembling the look when they moved to Salt Lake City in 1979.