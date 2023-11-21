LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The first NBA In-Season Tournament has come to a premature end for the Utah Jazz.

Anthony Davis scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, while LeBron James had 17 points, seven rounds and nine assists in just 24 minutes of action, as the Lakers blew past the Jazz, 131-99.

The 32-point loss was the largest of the season by the Jazz.

The Jazz went 2-2 in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, and will not advance to the knockout round. The Lakers will likely host a quarterfinal game early next month. Los Angeles beat Phoenix, Memphis, Portland and Utah by a combined 74 points, capped by this blowout of the Jazz for the Lakers’ sixth victory in seven games overall.

John Collins scored 15 points and Omer Yurtseven had a season-high 18 for the Jazz, who dropped to 2-2 in tournament play with their seventh loss in nine games overall. Utah shot dismally, hitting only 33% of its shots in the first half.

Leading scorer Lauri Markkanen scored a season-low 10 points, the first time he has scored under 19 this year.

Collin Sexton added 14 points off the bench, while Simone Fontecchio added 11. The Jazz trailed by as many as 39 points in the second half in falling to 4-10 on the season.

Utah has now lost three straight games, and have dropped seven of its last nine overall.

The 38-year-old James became the first player in league history to top 39,000 points early in the first quarter. The milestone was another stop in James’ steamrolling of the world’s previous standards for basketball longevity: He began the night averaging 26.4 points per game, by far the most production from any player in NBA history who made it to a 21st season.

D’Angelo Russell added 20 points and eight assists for the Lakers, who went up by 30 in the third quarter and got their two superstars out of the game for good before the fourth began. James played only 24 minutes, while Davis dominated his 29 minutes, going 11 of 14 and even adding four assists.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points and Christian Wood had a season-high 16 while Los Angeles improved to 7-1 at home this season and Utah fell to 1-6 on the road.

The Lakers still dominated the first half, taking a 23-point lead in the second quarter behind 17 points and 10 rebounds from Davis. Utah went just 4 for 23 on 3-pointers while falling behind 62-41 at halftime.

The Jazz are back on the court at Portland on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.