SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After winning nine of its last ten, the Utah Jazz were due for a letdown. But they probably didn’t expect its biggest blowout of the season.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and C.J. McCollum added 24 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-90 victory Friday night over the Utah Jazz.

In winning their fourth consecutive game since the All-Star break, the Pelicans led by as many as 37 points, 86-49, with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The 37-point deficit was the largest this season for the Jazz, who had entered the game winning three in a row.

The Jazz (32-23) came in as the the NBA’s highest-scoring team, but were held to 35.2% shooting from the field. Donovan Mitchell, who was averaging 32.6 points in his previous five games, was held to a team-high 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Hassan Whiteside had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Utah.

“A lot of things went well for them, and a lot of things didn’t go right for us,” Mitchell said. “I’m not going to sit here and act like it doesn’t hurt, but I’m also not going to sit here and act like it’s the end of the world. They played well, they came out from the jump ready to go and we weren’t.”

The Pelicans used runs of 10-0 and 9-0 to build a 35-17 first-quarter lead. The second spurt came on three consecutive 3-pointers, two by reserve forward Tony Snell from each corner. Ingram led the Pelicans with 11 first-quarter points, and Snell had eight in four minutes.

The Jazz are the one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, but they opened 2-of-14 from long range as the Pelicans extended their lead to 48-22 midway through the second quarter, with Naji Marshall beating the Jazz downcourt for three consecutive layups.

“Out of 82, there’s going to be nights like this.” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “But I don’t think that means you can’t look at the game and understand some things about it that we need to do better and do a little differently.”

By the time Jose Alvarado stripped Bojan Bogdanovic at the top of the key and coasted in for a layup, the Pelicans led 58-28 with 4:18 left in the half.

The Jazz trailed 65-38 in the half on 14-of-42 shooting (33%), including 4-of-20 from long range. The Pelicans shot 54.3% on 25-of-46 shooting and had 16 assists in the half.

The Jazz, averaging just 14.2 turnovers a game, committed 12 in the first half, leading to a 17-4 New Orleans advantage off turnovers.

“Not going to overreact to it, I don’t think any of us are.” Mitchell said. “We’ll recharge and get ready for the back-to-backs coming up. But it happens. It’s the NBA, it happens.”

The Jazz continue its road trip Sunday night at Oklahoma City.