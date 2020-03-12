Jazz game postponed against Oklahoma City due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

OKLAHOMA CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz game at Oklahoma City was postponed at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City just minutes before tipoff, with no specific reason given yet by the teams and the NBA.

The Thunder’s public address announcer said the decision was made “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was ruled out before the game with an unspecified illness.

Here is video of the Jazz and Thunder leaving the court after being told their game had been delayed. Still waiting on word from the NBA… pic.twitter.com/UmL9mwi92x — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) March 12, 2020

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay. The halftime entertainment was moved up to pregame.

The Jazz next home game is scheduled for Friday against New Orleans. NBA officials are expected to make an announcement about whether games will be canceled or played without fans in attendance is expected tomorrow.