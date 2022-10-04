PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – After getting blown out by Toronto, the Utah Jazz looked much better in its second preseason game.

Jordan Clarkson started and scored 19 points, while Mike Conley added 16, as the Jazz pulled away from Portland Tuesday night, 118-101.

Collin Sexton added 13 points off the bench, while Kelly Olynyk scored 12 points and dished out a team-high six assists.

“We wanted to come out and play hard, play together, play as one,” Sexton said. “I think the other night we just got away from our principles, and got away from team basketball altogether. So, tonight we played together and came out with a victory.”

Utah made 15 of 33 three-point attempts, and took control in the second half by outscoring the Blazers, 64-47.

Cody Zeller led the Jazz with eight rebounds in just one quarter of action.

Conley and Clarkson each made three of five three-point attempts, while Sexton and Malik Beasley each made two of three from beyond the arc.

After making just 32 percent from the field against the Raptors on Sunday, the Jazz drained 48 percent of its shots against Portland.

Utah returns to the court October 11th in its preseason home opener against San Antonio.