Jazz fans excited about off-season moves

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz fans are thinking NBA championship.

With the moves the team has made this off-season, Jazz fans showed up to the first game of Summer League dreaming of the franchise’s first NBA title.

“We’re going to win it all this year,” one fan said.

“This is it!” another fan proclaimed. “We’re going all the way.”

Many NBA experts agree that the Jazz are in contention for at least the Western Conference championship. With the trade for Mike Conley and the signings of Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis, the Jazz have perhaps its best team since the glory days of John Stockton and Karl Malone.

While the Jazz cannot officially comment on the moves until Saturday, the fans were eager to weigh in. Click on the video to hear what they have to say.