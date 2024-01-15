SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are making it look easy these days.

Lauri Markkanen scored 32 points, while Collin Sexton added a season-high 30, as the Jazz won its sixth straight game Monday night, beating Indiana, 132-105.

Utah has now won 12 of its last 14 and moved two games over the .500 mark at 22-20.

“We have a lot of confidence, swagger, whatever you want to call it, and it’s great,” head coach Will Hardy said. “I’m a huge proponent of that. I want our team to feel like they can express themselves.”

Markkanen has scored 30 points or more three times in January and shot at least 10 free throws in three of his last four games. He was 10 for 10 from the line Monday night.

Keyonte George had 19 points and Jordan Clarkson added 17 for the Jazz, who shot 55.6%. They led wire-to-wire for just the second time this season — the other one was Nov. 1.

“Guys are confident, that’s the main thing,” George said. “At the beginning of the season, we felt like the ball was sticking. But we continued to put our head down and grind, and figure out what it was that we needed to do, and how we wanted to play as a team.”

The Jazz (22-20) have won nine straight at home by an average of 16.8 points. They have eclipsed the 130-point mark for the third straight game.

Buddy Hield scored 14 points, but just two after the first quarter, and Andrew Nembhard also had 14 for Indiana.

The Pacers played their fourth game without team leader Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring).

Simone Fontecchio capped a 25-8 run that spanned the second and third quarters and made it 76-53 with 9:26 left in the third. Playing back-to-back and missing several critical pieces, the Pacers couldn’t muster a substantial comeback.

Sexton doesn’t usually log a lot of minutes — just 24 in this one — but is averaging nearly 29 points per 36 minutes in the last month, the sixth-best rate in the NBA.

Sexton has scored at least 19 points in six straight games. Since he moved into the starting lineup, the Jazz are 15-3.

Two games after posting a franchise record for field goal percentage (67.1) in Friday’s 126-108 win over Atlanta, the Pacers shot 40% from the field.

Before the game, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle compared Markkanen to Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

“He’s the closest thing that I’ve seen to Nowitzki — just in terms of a 7-footer that can really stretch the game out and play inside,” Carlisle said.

The Jazz continue their six-game homestand against Golden State on Wednesday night.