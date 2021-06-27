Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey to transition into advisory role

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After nine seasons with the Utah Jazz and 25 years in the NBA, Dennis Lindsey has decided to step down as executive vice president of basketball operations.

He will move into a role as an advisor to the Utah Jazz. General manager Justin Zanik will continue in his role overseeing the day-to-day management of Jazz basketball operations.

“In recent years, I have had conversations with the Miller family and then Ryan Smith when he came on board about moving into an advisory role,” Lindsey said. “This is an appropriate time to make the transition with the organization on such solid footing. I am proud of the progress we have made in raising our level of competitiveness in the Western Conference.”

Lindsey came to Utah in 2012 after spending five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and 11 seasons with the Houston Rockets.

“Dennis Lindsey has had an incredible impact on the organization, and we are grateful for his dedication to the Utah Jazz,” said Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz. “We look forward to his contributions as an advisor to the Jazz and to Justin Zanik’s ongoing leadership as general manager. As an organization, we are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence and will relentlessly work to achieve sustainable success and win championships.”

Utah head coach Quin Snyder released a statement Sunday night.

“I greatly appreciate that Dennis believed in me and gave me the opportunity to be the head coach of the Utah Jazz,” Snyder said. “He was extremely committed to my success, our players’ success and he built a roster that continually put us in position to grow and to contend. I am and will remain grateful for the time spent working with him.”