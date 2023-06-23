SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Much to the surprise of many, the Utah Jazz did not make a trade on draft night, and instead used all three of its first round picks, just the second time that has happened in team history.

“We got two of the guys we had in our top 10 that frankly we were debating out which one to take at nine, and we ended up getting both of them,” said Jazz general manager Justin Zanik. “And at 28, we got a player that we had in our top 18, so that was really really good.”

The three guys the Jazz drafted are UCF 6’9″ stretch forward Taylor Hendricks at #9, 6’4″ combo guard Keyonte George from Baylor with the 16th pick, and Ohio State 6’6″ small forward Brice Sensabaugh at #28. Zanik had high praise for all of them, starting with Hendricks.

“A few things stand out,” Zanik said. “Number one, his length, his ability already to make open shots. He’s got very good instincts as a help-side shot blocker, and he’s smart. He’s got some defensive instincts. Keyonte, I think, has probably the most diversified offensive developed skill set maybe in the entire draft.”

As for Sensabaugh, the Jazz were shocked when he was available at the 28th spot.

“He fell to us, and we’re just so excited to have a guy that has pro shots as well,” Zanik said. “You go back and look at his film and he makes and takes NBA pro shots. All three of the guys can shoot. All three of them have different bodies but athleticism. All three are smart. All three are high character.”

And all three are young. They are all 19 years old, having all just played one year of college balll, so this young Jazz team will be even younger next year.

“It’s not that we’re leaning into youth, it’s more like we’re leaning into talent,” Zanik said. “Getting as many talented players on the roster as we can. Not begins the work of developing that talent.”

Zanik said they fielded a lot of calls about trading away the draft picks, but ultimately decided to use them all. The team isn’t set by any means, and he says there’s still a lot of work to do.

“Roster building, where we can continue to acquire talent.,” Zanik said. “There are probably some role pieces that we’ll look at, just like filling in the team in certain parts, and that work starts tomorrow.”

Hendricks will wear #0 for the Jazz, while George will wear #3 and Sensabaugh will wear #8. Talent Horton-Tucker, who wore #0 last year for the Jazz, is changing back to #5 this season.

All three draft picks will be in Salt Lake City on Monday, where they will be introduced to the media and begin preparations for Summer League.