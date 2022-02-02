Jazz end 5-game losing skid with 108-104 victory over Denver

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) dunks as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, right, looks on in the second half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a long, brutal, almost torturous stretch for the Utah Jazz. But there has been one consistent part to this season — beating the Denver Nuggets.

Trent Forrest had career highs of 18 points and eight assists to lead the Jazz to a 108-104 victory over the Nuggets on Wednesday night, completing a four-game season sweep over Denver.

Mike Conley scored 17 points for Utah. Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale, and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points apiece as six Jazz players scored in double figures.

Utah was victorious for the first time since January 21st, and won for just the third time in 14 games.

“Everybody played well,” said Forrest, who didn’t commit a single turnover. “We needed it. Everybody played with energy. More happy that we won, rather than how I played.”

Rudy Gobert (left calf strain), Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol), Danuel House, Jr. (health and safety protocols), Jordan Clarkson (right knee soreness), and Hassan Whiteside (low back strain) were sidelined for Utah.

This was the first game the Jazz played since Joe Ingles suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Nuggets were shorthanded themselves, playing without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (toe) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring).

Udoka Azubuike started at center, and finished with career highs in points (eight) and rebounds (10).

The Jazz made just 7 of 29 three-pointers, but committed just seven turnovers. Utah outscored Denver 64-42 in the paint. The Jazz also finished with 20 points off 14 turnovers by the Nuggets.

“Those are the plays that are the most exciting for our team,” Conley said. “It wasn’t the dunks. It wasn’t the threes. It wasn’t the big (offensive) plays. The big plays for us were when we scrapped for a loose ball or came up with a steal.”

Bryn Forbes had four 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Denver. Monte Morris added 15 points, Will Barton scored 14 and Davon Reed 13 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets trailed most of the fourth quarter before tying it at 97-all on Barton’s driving layup. Denver turned it over on back-to-back possessions, setting up a pair of baskets by Gay. It sparked a 9-2 run that gave Utah a 106-99 lead with 1:07 left.

Forbes cut it to two points on a jumper with 18.9 seconds remaining. Bogdanovic hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.

The Jazz built their largest first-half lead after Bogdanovic completed a three-point play for a 19-10 lead midway through the first quarter.

Denver countered from the perimeter. The Nuggets went 9 of 14 from 3-point range before halftime and erased the deficit late in the first quarter. They built a seven-point lead early in the second quarter, going up 47-40 after scoring 3-pointers on four straight possessions. Davon Reed hit back-to-back outside baskets to kickstart the spurt.

Utah clamped down defensively in the third quarter, holding Denver to 18 points. The Jazz did not trail again after Bogdanovic drove for a dunk to cap a 6-0 run that gave Utah a 70-65 lead.

The Jazz next host the Brooklyn Nets Friday night.