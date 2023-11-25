SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Without its top two scorers in Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, the Utah Jazz used a balanced attack to end a four-game losing streak against the New Orleans Pelicans, 105-100.

Collin Sexton scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback victory.

The Jazz entered the fourth trailing by nine, but outscored the Pelicans, 37-23.

The Pelicans (9-8) rested Zion Williamson, who had averaged 27.3 points over his last four games, and fell to 1/3 without their star forward.

The Jazz (5-11) but won by committee as rookie Keyonte George scored 15 and Kelly Olynyk added 13. Markkanen missed the game with a sore hamstring, while Clarkson was ruled out with an illness.

New Orleans had won three in a row and five of six but ran out of gas against the Jazz, who outscored the Pelicans 37-23 in the fourth quarter.

Simone Fontecchio, who had 10 points, made a driving layup to give the Jazz a 103-95 lead with 1:11 to play.

The Pelicans made a last-gasp rally and had a chance to tie the game, but Dyson Daniels traveled with 9.9 seconds left and George made two free throws with 5.7 remaining to seal the win.

Walker Kessler returned after missing seven games with an elbow injury, and recorded a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Coming off a late Friday night game in Los Angeles against the Clippers, the Pelicans faded when the Jazz finally found their offense after committing 24 turnovers.

The Jazz chose to double Brandon Ingram, who had 26 points, and let other Pelicans players step up and make them pay, but no one could.

Olynyk’s 3-pointer with 7:46 remaining capped a 19-7 run to give the Jazz their first lead since the first quarter.

The Pelicans led most of the game – by as many as 13 points – and had a 77-66 advantage late in the third quarter.

Jordan Hawkins, who had 20 points of his 25 points in the first half, paced the Pelicans to a 53-43 halftime lead.

With unfamiliar groupings and substitutions, the Jazz shot 34% and had 15 turnovers in the first half.

Looking for a spark after losing eight of their last 10 games, Utah started seldom-used Kris Dunn and Omer Yurtseven, along with Fontecchio.

The Jazz and Pelicans will play against Monday night at the Delta Center at 7:00 p.m.