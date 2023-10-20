SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – Talen Horton-Tucker scored 26 points, while Collin Sexton added 24, but it wasn’t enough as the Utah Jazz lost its preseason finale to the Sacramento Kings Thursday night, 116-113.

Walker Kessler scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Jazz. Kris Dunn had 12 points and five assists off the bench.

Utah (3-2) rested several veteran players including All-Star Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins.

After trailing by five points at halftime, the Jazz outscored the Kings in the third quarter 36-25, the Jazz took an 85-79 lead into the fourth.

But Sacramento, led by 23 points from Malik Monk, pulled away for the victory at home.

Simone Fontecchio finished with 11 points, while promising rookie Keyonte George had his worst game of the preseason, making 2 of 12 shots from the field, scoring seven points.

The Jazz shot 45.9 percent from the field, and 27.0 percent from three-point range. The Kings made eight more three-pointers than the Jazz.

Utah opens the regular season against the Kings Wednesday, October 26 at the Delta Center.