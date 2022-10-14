SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s time to tip it off for real.

The Utah Jazz closed out the preseason schedule with a 115-101 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at Vivint Arena.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Rudy Gay made six of eight shots from the field and finished with 16 points.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 24 points for the Mavericks, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20.

Utah trailed by one point at halftime and by just one going into the fourth quarter, before Dallas took control in the final period, outscoring the Jazz 33-22.

Rookie center Walker Kessler had 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson added 11 points for Utah.

The Jazz end the preseason with a record of 1-3. They will open the 2022-23 regular season Wednesday night at home against the Denver Nuggets.