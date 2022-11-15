SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz home unbeaten streak to start the season has come to an end.

Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season.

Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season.

Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jazz had won five straight games at home to start the season.

“We’ve just got to keep playing our style of basketball,” Olynyk said. “We got away from it for a second there as a group. But when we are playing well and playing together, doing what we did the first few games, we are a good basketball team.”

The Jazz built an 80-73 lead late in the third quarter after Beasley made three baskets during a 16-7 run. But Utah quickly fell behind in the fourth, struggling to play at a faster tempo against New York’s defense.

Immanuel Quickley drove for a layup and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel a 24-6 run that put the Knicks up 107-93 with 4:45 left. Brunson punctuated the run with back-to-back jumpers.

Utah scored on four straight possessions and cut the deficit to 111-105 on a pair of free throws from Olynyk with 2:31 remaining, but the Jazz were unable to get any closer.

It was a sloppy game, as the Jazz committed 22 turnovers, but forced 21 New York turnovers themselves.

Quickley finished with 13 points and a career-high four steals, while Jericho Sims had 11 points and a had a season-high 13 rebounds.

“Their bench really hurt us tonight,” Jazz coach Hardy said. “They came in with great energy and beat us on the glass, beat us in transition. They beat us doing the things we pride ourselves on doing.”

Mike Conley had a season-high four steals, while Simone Fontecchio made three 3-pointers to match his season high. He has scored outside baskets in just two games this season.

But Conley and Clarkson were a combined 8-for-26 from the field, as the Jazz shots just 43.4 percent.

The Jazz (10-6) next host Phoenix Friday night at 7:00 p.m.