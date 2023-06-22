Taylor Hendricks arrives at Barclay’s Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz did not trade up in the NBA Draft, because their man was waiting for them at #9.

The Jazz selected Central Florida star Taylor Hendricks with the 9th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Hendricks is a 6-foot-9, 213-pound forward, and is the first player from UCF ever to be drafted in the first round.

Hendricks led the American Athletic Conference in blocked shots last year with 1.7 per game, while averaging 15.1 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Knights. He shot 39.1 percent from three-point range on almost five attempts, and shot 47.8 percent overall from the floor in his lone season with UCF.

Welcome to Utah @tayxhendricks. This is gonna be fun! #TakeNote — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) June 23, 2023

Hendricks has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and should vie for playing time right away with a young Jazz roster as a rookie.

The Jazz also own the 16th and 28th overall picks in the first round of tonight’s NBA Draft, which can be seen on ABC4.