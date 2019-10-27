Jazz crush Sacramento behind 26 points from Bojan Bogdanovic, 113-81

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz put on their throwback jerseys, and for at least one game, it looked like a return to the glory days.
Bojan Bogdanovic returned from a one-game absence because of an ankle injury to score 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting, as the Jazz blew out the Sacramento Kings, 113-81.
Bogdanovic hit five 3-pointers in his second game in a Jazz uniform.
Donovan Mitchell added 15 points, while Mike Conley chipped in 12 points and eight assists. Georges Niang added 12 points off the bench. Utah shot 48.6% from 3-point range.
Dwayne Dedmon scored 11 points to lead the Kings, who failed to overcome 37% shooting from the field.
The teams combined for 39 turnovers.
Sacramento coach Luke Walton pulled all of his starters at once with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter after the Kings fell behind by 32 points. Only Dwayne Dedmon returned in the fourth quarter.
Bojan Bogdanovic, who missed a game due to an ankle injury, was a game-time decision. Once he hit the court, he wasted no time torching Sacramento’s defense. He scored three straight baskets to ignite a 16-2 run in the first quarter. He punctuated the run with his first 3-point basket, giving the Jazz an 18-8 lead.
Sacramento cut the deficit to five points on four occasions during the quarter — the final time on Nemanja Bjelica’s layup that made it 28-23. The Jazz offense smothered the Kings after that and steadily pulled away.
Jeff Green hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Utah’s lead to 46-33 early in the second quarter and the Jazz maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
The Jazz used a 19-2 run, spanning the second and third quarters, to take a 75-43 lead. Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell, and Conley all hit 3-pointers to fuel the run, which prompted Walton to sub out his entire starting lineup.
The Jazz (2-1) next play at Phoenix Monday night.