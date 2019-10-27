Jazz crush Sacramento behind 26 points from Bojan Bogdanovic, 113-81

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) controls the ball while guarded by Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Chris Nicoll)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz put on their throwback jerseys, and for at least one game, it looked like a return to the glory days.

Bojan Bogdanovic returned from a one-game absence because of an ankle injury to score 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting, as the Jazz blew out the Sacramento Kings, 113-81.

Bogdanovic hit five 3-pointers in his second game in a Jazz uniform.

Welcome to the Jazz, Bogey! pic.twitter.com/SLunEgvpDg — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 27, 2019

Donovan Mitchell added 15 points, while Mike Conley chipped in 12 points and eight assists. Georges Niang added 12 points off the bench. Utah shot 48.6% from 3-point range.

Dwayne Dedmon scored 11 points to lead the Kings, who failed to overcome 37% shooting from the field.

The teams combined for 39 turnovers.

Sacramento coach Luke Walton pulled all of his starters at once with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter after the Kings fell behind by 32 points. Only Dwayne Dedmon returned in the fourth quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic, who missed a game due to an ankle injury, was a game-time decision. Once he hit the court, he wasted no time torching Sacramento’s defense. He scored three straight baskets to ignite a 16-2 run in the first quarter. He punctuated the run with his first 3-point basket, giving the Jazz an 18-8 lead.

Sacramento cut the deficit to five points on four occasions during the quarter — the final time on Nemanja Bjelica’s layup that made it 28-23. The Jazz offense smothered the Kings after that and steadily pulled away.

Jeff Green hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Utah’s lead to 46-33 early in the second quarter and the Jazz maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Jazz used a 19-2 run, spanning the second and third quarters, to take a 75-43 lead. Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell, and Conley all hit 3-pointers to fuel the run, which prompted Walton to sub out his entire starting lineup.

The Jazz (2-1) next play at Phoenix Monday night.